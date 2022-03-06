MLS Fans Loudly Sing The National Anthem After The Mic Goes Out Before The Charlotte FC/LA Galaxy Game

Fans stepped up to the plate Saturday night for the national anthem before the Charlotte FC/LA Galaxy game.

In a video tweeted by Ashley Stroehlein, the mic went out during the national anthem prior to the matchup, but that didn’t stop fans from singing with gusto. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an absolutely majestic moment, tens of thousands of fans took over when the mic failed and the video is awesome. Give it a watch below.

The microphone went out for the National Anthem ahead of Charlotte FC’s home opener & this happened. Wow. Chills. This crowd is amazing.@wcnc | #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/KIDqBGJuZL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 6, 2022

Is this country awesome or is this country awesome? The answer is yes, and anyone who disagrees is probably a communist.

When the national anthem mic went down, fans didn’t hesitate to make sure the song was still blasted throughout the stadium.

When you also take into account that tensions are as high as they’ve been in a long time due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, it only makes the video much better.

Say whatever you want about Americans, but during times of crisis, we come together. It’s just in our nature. It’s who we are, and this video is a great reminder of that fact.

Props to the fans for stepping up and making sure the national anthem was still blasted out!