The NFL Deletes ‘LAUNCH CODES’ Tweet As War Rages Between Russia And Ukraine

The NFL deleted a recent tweet sent during the combine.

According to BroBible, the NFL recently tweeted a video of Malik Willis at the combine with the caption, “ATTENTION. @mailikwillis has hit the LAUNCH CODES [rocket emoji].” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before everyone freaks out and pretends like this is some terrible crime or tweet, the NFL has done similar tweets in the past.

The only difference was that there wasn’t a huge war raging between major militaries.

Having said that, there’s no need for people to be outraged. Talking about the launch codes or dropping bombs is language regularly used in the passing game.

The Ukrainians are putting up an incredibly spirited defense against the Russian invasion, and we should all applaud their resolve. When your homeland is invaded, you should 100% turn the streets into Red Dawn. pic.twitter.com/OrOkx2WowO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 3, 2022

Should the NFL have had a bit more situational awareness? Sure, and that’s why the tweet is no longer up, but let’s not pretend like this is terrible.

It’s not and to pretend like it is a big deal is a waste of energy. It was dumb and that’s about all that really needs to be said.

Next time, the NFL should just read the room before firing off a tweet using military language during the largest war in Europe since WWII.