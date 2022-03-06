Personal Trainer Dies After Drinking Equivalent Of 200 Cups Of Coffee

A 29-year-old personal trainer from Wales died from a caffeine overdose, Business Insider reported Saturday.

Tom Mansfield, a father of two, accidentally consumed the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee from a caffeine powder he bought from Blackburn Distributions, a British sports supplement company, Business Insider reported.

He consumed about 0.2 ounces—or five grams—of the powder instead of the recommended amount of between 0.002 and 0.01 ounces, or 60-300 milligrams, according to Business Insider. Because his digital scale had a starting weight of 0.07 ounces—two grams—he miscalculated the amount. The powder also did not come with a measuring stick.

The Colwyn Bay, Wales native grabbed his chest, said his heart was beating too fast, and then foamed at the mouth, according to the inquest, Business Insider reported. After trying to revive him for 45 minutes, paramedics pronounced him dead at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

He reportedly had 392 milligrams of caffeine per liter of blood, which equates to about 200 cups of coffee. (RELATED: Downing Eight Cups Of Coffee A Day Could Actually Be Healthy Now)

Coroner John Gittens confirmed the cause of death was caffeine toxicity, according to Business Insider.