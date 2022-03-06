REPORT: Quarterback Jayden Daniels Transfers To LSU

Jayden Daniels has reportedly chosen a new school.

According to ESPN, the former Arizona State quarterback has decided to transfer to LSU and play for Brian Kelly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a massive addition for the Tigers and Kelly. It’s not a secret at all that Kelly has been on the hunt for a quarterback and several names in the transfer portal have been associated with the Tigers at one time or another.

Now, it looks like Kelly has found his man, and you have to assume that Daniels will enter the program as the favorite to start this upcoming season.

There’s no shot he would transfer to a school where he didn’t reasonably believe he was going to be QB1. He was one of the top guys in the portal and could have gone just about anywhere.

Guys like him don’t sit on the bench. That’s just a fact, and I don’t expect Daniels to be anything other than QB1 when the season starts.

If you’re an LSU fan, you should be very happy right now!