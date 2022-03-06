‘Greatest Living American’: UFC Star Colby Covington Praises Trump Following Victory

Former Interim Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) star Colby Covington praised former President Donald Trump at his post-fight Saturday press conference.

“Mr. 45, President Trump [is the] greatest living American and greatest president in history, man,” he said. “The things he did for this country. All you liberals out there that say he didn’t–look at inflation, look at our open borders. Our f*cking country is going to sh*t right now without him so we need him back in 2024. Trump 2024 and he’s gonna come back and make America great again.”

Covington defeated MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal with a score of 17 to 3 Saturday at UFC’s 272 at the T-mobile arena in Las Vegas. (RELATED: Jorge Masvidal Will Fight Colby Covington At UFG 272)

The champion called President Joe Biden a “big cry baby” during a Jan. 27 appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” He, along with host Jesse Watters, discussed the president calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy “a stupid son-of-a-b*tch” at a press briefing.

“I would be honest. You know, I would say the truth,” Covington began. “I would say ‘Biden, you’re a big cry baby. You don’t own up to anything that you say … You have people that change your own adult diapers.'”

Trump interrupted Covington’s post-fight interview with ESPN in 2020 to congratulate him on his victory against Tyron Woodley in a fifth-round TKO. The MMA star wore a KAG [Keep America Great] hat during the call.

“You are—you are a great fighter, man,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you, you make it so easy, I don’t know how you do that. Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it. You were great.”

“Thank you so much, Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally,” Covington replied. “It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand and be at your rally.”