Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes Absolutely Outrageous Save Against The Blackhawks

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made an absurd save Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the 6-3 victory for the Lightning, Patrick Kane attempted to fire a one-timer into what looked like a wide open net, but that's when Vasilevskiy sprung into action.

He snatched the puck with his glove after fully extending across the crease. Watch the absurd save below.

Put this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/CvIntb6Ibr — Cass Anderson (@casspa) March 7, 2022

I haven’t seen a ton of NHL action this season, but I have to imagine this one from Vasilevskiy is absolutely among the best.

How could it not be? It robbed Kane of what should have been a very easy goal. The net was nearly 100% open, and at the last second, Vasilevskiy snatched Kane’s soul from him.

Ridiculous save by Andrei Vasilevskiy on Kirby Dach. Off the shaft of the stick. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/cCtolgR27D — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 7, 2022

There are honestly few things better in hockey than an a great save. That’s just the fact of the matter, and a great glove save tops about everything else.

The hand-eye coordination and speed you need to make a play that is almost hard to describe. Your reflexes have to be next level.

Andrei Vasilevskiy capped off his 30th win of the season with this UNREAL save. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qdD66hFKHn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2022

Props to him for putting on a show. You love to see it!

