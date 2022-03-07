Caution Tape Is Clothing, According To Kim Kardashian

Billionaire socialite Kim Kardashian stole the Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a body suit covered in custom caution tape Sunday.

Kardashian, 41, apparently made a “sticky tape” sound as she paraded around in the Balenciaga caution tape ensemble, New York Times fashion director and critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted out after snapping a candid of the reality star.

Kim Kardashian at the #Balenciaga show, wrapped in Balenciaga packing tape. She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks. pic.twitter.com/CA3iGPT8RZ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 6, 2022

“I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down. Should I just let it rip?” Kardashian asked, according to other tweets from Friedman. The jaw-dropping ensemble did not rip, Friedman clarified. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Is Officially Single, Drops West From Name)

The entire look coated Kardashian from her neck to her toes, with at least five people helping her coat a skin-tight black ensemble in the Balenciaga-inscribed caution tape. They even taped her shoes and purse in the tape, according to photos posted by PageSix and further videos posted to the star’s Twitter account.

Other videos suggested Kardashian had a hard time walking while covered in caution tape as it looked almost impossible for her to bend her knees. Other stars in attendance included Euphoria star Alexa Demie, producer Diplo, and actress Salma Hayek, according to E! News.

o impacto e carisma da kim kardashian usando um look que não tinha sido desfilado ainda “I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down. Should I just let it rip?” (It didn’t rip.) #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/xhyft6EKK3 — kelson em nova temporada (@kelsy696) March 6, 2022



I only have one question: what if Kardashian needed to use the restroom?