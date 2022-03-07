Falcons Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended For The 2022 Season For Gambling On NFL Games

Calvin Ridley has been suspended from the NFL.

The league announced Monday that the Atlanta Falcons receiver for the 2022 season for gambling on games after taking a leave of absence from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a release from the NFL, it’s claimed Ridley made the bets during a five day period in November, but didn’t use any inside information. He can return after this upcoming season at the earliest.

Here’s the release from the NFL on the suspension of Calvin Ridley, who was away from the team facility when he made the bets during a five-day period last November. pic.twitter.com/l6IZnCD1Ai — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

This is an unbelievable blow for Ridley and the Falcons, and it’s a major blemish for the NFL. As Roger Goodell noted in his statement, there is no tolerance for players gambling on games.

It’s considered one of the worst things you can do, and if he hadn’t been away from the team when the bets occurred, he’d probably never play again.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has been suspended a year for gambling on NFL games during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

The only thing saving Ridley’s career is the fact he was away from the team when he decided to put bets on games.

I don’t know what the hell he was thinking, but a year suspension is seriously getting off with a slap on the wrist.

This situation could have turned out much worse for him.

Calvin Ridley has been suspended for “at least” the 2022 season for betting on NFL games. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/OOdgA5xUUd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2022

Hopefully, everyone else around the NFL looks at his suspension and recognizes the grave cost of his actions.