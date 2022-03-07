Police Say Five-Year-Old Attacked Teacher In Class, Leaving Her Dry Heaving And On A Stretcher

A five-year-old Florida student attacked his teacher in class March 2, leaving her dry heaving and on a stretcher, police said.

The five-year-old, who is a student at Pines Lakes Elementary, attacked his teacher following a fight with another student, police said, according to Click Orlando. The outlet, which published excerpts of the teacher’s police report regarding the incident, reported that the five-year-old and his four-year-old peer “began throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers along with flipping chairs.”

The Assistant Principal and School Monitor then responded to the incident and brought the child to the “Cool Down” room for him to calm down, according to the police report, the outlet said.

WATCH:

The teacher radioed for help, which prompted police to arrive on the scene. They found the teacher sitting against the wall, “in a faint state,” “clearly weak,” and “dazed.” In addition, she was also coughing and dry heaving, so they called for rescue, the report stated. When rescue arrived, they transported the teacher out of the school on a stretcher. (RELATED: REPORT: Teacher On Zoom Call Held At Knifepoint, Sics Dog On Attacker, Chases Him With Scissors)

After the teacher was transported out of the school, she was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to WFLA. The teacher was not identified publicly by WFLA.

The five-year-old, who allegedly committed the attack, used his fists and feet, the outlet reported. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with hands, fists and feet.

A spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department indicated that the victim was “cooperating with police,” the Miami Herald reported.