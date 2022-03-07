‘Defcon 1 Moment’: Florida Democrats Panic Over New Conservative Network Targeting Hispanics

Some Democrats in Florida are sounding the alarm over a new conservative network targeting Hispanics, NBC News reported Monday.

The Miami-based Americano Media will launch Tuesday as Hispanic voters show signs that they are shifting toward the Republican Party. Some Florida Democrats claim the network will spread misinformation geared toward a Spanish-speaking audience, something which the party claims has been problematic throughout the pandemic and during the 202o presidential election, NBC News reported.

Americano founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo rebuked the allegations from Democrats, telling NBC in an interview, “They’re scared. And they should be.” The CEO accused Democrats of attempting to discredit political speech that doesn’t tow the Democratic Party line.

“Democrats took Hispanics for granted for too long, and no one thought to create a home for us in conservative media. There is an appetite for this. You see it on social media. You see it in elections,” Garcia-Hildago said.

Starting tomorrow Hispanics get another option to be informed and listen to political Analysis. I join an amazing group of friends and colleagues in the historical launch of Americano #SoyAmericano @AmericanoMedia @IvanGH and @LoraWMedia thank you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YC9sv6OlR0 — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Dania Alexandrino🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DaniaPeriodista) March 7, 2022

Miami-based Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi said that even if the new network doesn’t peddle disinformation, Americano has a strong shot at success by targeting an untapped increasingly right-leaning Hispanic demographic.

“For those concerned about the disinformation problem harming Democrats’ chances with Hispanics, this is a Defcon1 moment. We should worry,” Amandi told NBC.

Democratic consultant Evelyn Pérez-Verdía told NBC that the new network is “concerning” and she was worried that its reporting would spread on international online messengers such as WhatsApp, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Another Poll Finds Hispanic Voters Fleeing The Democratic Party)

Hispanic voters are moving in droves to the Republican Party. Democrats have become out of touch with the Hispanic community and have lost their vote as a result. https://t.co/nChOYwYKhw — GOP (@GOP) March 7, 2022

In 2021, Democratic polling firm Equis Labs found that a significant number of Hispanics are aligned with immigration policies associated with Republicans.

The polling concluded that 49% of Hispanic Americans are on board with limiting the influx of legal immigrants. Additionally, 42% support an increase in deportations, and 39% favor erecting a wall across the Mexican border.

Former President Donald Trump garnered more support in 2020 from Latino voters who fled nations such as Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Columbia, compared to 2016, according to NBC News.