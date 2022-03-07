‘Gay! Gay! Gay!’: Florida Democrats Chant In Protest Of Parental Rights Bill

Florida Senate Democrats engaged in a protest against a bill that would bar teachers from talking to young children about sexuality and gender identity Monday.

We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY! pic.twitter.com/AiXzW0chUq — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) March 7, 2022

“Gay! Gay! Gay! My daughter’s gay,” three women could be heard chanting to the tune of “Smoke On The Water” in a video shared by Florida Senate Democrats as they walked through a crowd of cheering protesters in the Florida statehouse holding signs promoting trans and gay rights.

The protest was in response to a bill currently being considered in the Florida state legislature which would prevent teachers from discussing gender identity and sexuality with children in kindergarten through third grade. The bill, often derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, would impose limits on age-inappropriate discussions of sexuality in other grades. (RELATED: Trans Activists Funded By Big Pharma Push Biased Research Promoting Medical Transitions For Children)

“We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY!” Florida Senate Democrats tweeted along with the video.

One man in a form fitting rainbow-striped unitard could be seen in the background holding a sign that read “GOP Will Not Marginalize Me,” while another protester’s sign said “Let’s Get One Thing Straight, I’m Not.” Roughly half of the small crowd inside the statehouse appeared to be children and teenagers.

The bill that liberals inaccurately call “Don’t Say Gay” would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

The protest echoed a “Saturday Night Live” performance from Saturday in which Kate McKinnon sang “Gay! Gay! Gay!” to the tune of “Smoke On The Water” in reference to the bill.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.