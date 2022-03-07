‘I Am Legend’ Set A Prediction For Gas Prices In The Apocalypse. Prices In Beverly Hills Just Surpassed It

In one rich pocket of the country, gas is officially more expensive than in the post-apocalyptic masterpiece movie “I Am Legend.”

An image posted to Twitter shows that the creatives behind the hit film decided on the nuanced detail that gas would hit between $6.63 – $6.95 per gallon in the lead up to the collapse of human civilization. Now, in parts of the Beverly Hills, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, gas prices are upwards of $7 per gallon, with a national US average exceeding $4 per gallon on Sunday.

Gas is now officially more expensive than the movie I Am Legend imagined it would be during the apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/Av98Vdiwxn — Taylor Trandahl (@ttrandahl) March 7, 2022

If you haven’t seen “I Am Legend,” then stop everything you are doing right now and go and find it on a streaming service. The 2007 film stars Will Smith, one of the lone survivors of a zombifying vampire-type monster plague that rips through the human population after a “vaccine” program goes horribly wrong.

Along with forecasting sky-rocketing gas prices, there are so many spooky details in the movie that aligned with reality, many of which were shared by Buzzfeed. For example, the film predicted that the Giants and Patriots would play twice during the 2008 season and that Shaquille O’Neal would soon retire, Buzzfeed noted.

The film further predicted the creation of the movie “Batman vs. Superman” more than eleven years early, as well as “Green Lantern.” The film was set between the mid-2000s and 2012, with all predictions only being slightly off real-life timing, according to Buzzfeed.

Some outlets told readers not to watch “I Am Legend” during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the perceived parallels between the dystopian plot and reality. Reuters even went so far as to publish a semantics-ridden argument that it wasn’t a vaccine that caused the plague in the film, but a cure for cancer.

Average US Gas Price Exceeds $4 Per Gallon | The Daily Caller ⁦@KaySmythe⁩ https://t.co/153NhUGS7E — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) March 7, 2022

Gas prices in Los Angeles neighborhoods now far exceed those predicted in “I Am Legend,” according to ABC7. The average price per gallon in the county Saturday was $5.247. Let’s hope that’s the last thing this epic film predicted.