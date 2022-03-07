Star Of Animated Disney Series Responds To Little Girl Who Sang Her Song While Hiding From Bombing

Idina Menzel, star of the animated Disney series “Frozen,” reacted Sunday to a video of a little girl singing “Let It Go” while taking shelter from bombings in Ukraine.

Menzel shared the video of the little girl to her Twitter feed, saying, “We see you. We really, really see you.” The star also added blue and yellow heart emojis to the post, representing the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

WATCH:

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

In the video, the little girl appeared to exchange words with an adult that was filming before she began singing “Let It Go.” The camera panned around during the little girl’s performance, showing a variety of adults and children taking cover in the shelter. In the background, backpacks and other supplies could also be seen.

When the little girl finished singing, the crowd clapped and a voice off-screen said “bravo” at her rendition of the hit “Frozen” song.

War erupted in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Feb. 24 that he would conduct a “special military operation in Donbas.” Explosions in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, were reported moments after the announcement. (RELATED: Former Miss Ukraine Appears To Hold An Airsoft Gun In Viral Photo, Not AR15)

Over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have reportedly been killed since the start of the invasion, with most of the casualties being caused by explosive weapons. One video showed a Russian missile striking a government administrative building in Kharkiv.

Following a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more supplies to fight off Russian forces, AMMO, Inc., an Arizona-based ammunition company, said Friday it would send one million bullets to Ukraine for free.

The Democratic Party leadership will include $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in its next appropriations bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.