‘This Is So Laughable’: Scarborough Says If Putin Declares ‘Everything An Act Of War,’ Then Nothing Is

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough blasted Russia on “Morning Joe” Monday for claiming potential aid of Soviet-era jets to Ukraine is “an act of war.”

President Joe Biden’s administration and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is currently figuring out ways to supply Polish Soviet-era jets to Ukraine, The New York Times reported. Russia threatened Sunday that any nation aiding Ukraine “may be regarded as the involvement of those countries in the armed conflict.”

“The very existence of Ukraine, at first, was an act of war, then putting Ukraine in NATO was an act of war and then troops on the ground was an act of war and now supplying aircraft is an act of of war,” Scarborough began. “Pretty soon wearing a New York Jets sweatshirt will be described by Lavrov as being an act of war. The fact is, this is so laughable.”

“The Soviet Union and Russia have fought so many proxy wars against us. Their weapons have killed so many American troops through the years whether it was in Korea or whether it was in Vietnam or whether it was in Central America. You name the place, Soviet armament went there and killed young American boys. They can’t change the rules of engagement in the middle of this war. If Vladimir Putin is declaring everything an act of war, then nothing is an act of war.”

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the plan to aid Ukraine with jets is “entirely consistent with international law and diplomacy.” He said Poland would move the jets across the border and have skilled pilots control them, while the U.S. would aid Poland with F-16 jets to combat the “war crimes” facilitated by Russia.

During a Saturday virtual meeting with 300 members of Congress, Zelenskyy asked for the jets, along with increased sanctions on Russia and a no-fly zone over Ukraine. (RELATED: Scarborough Calls Out Biden Admin And Democrats For Not Taking Steps To Decrease Dependence On Russian Oil)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. gives NATO a “green light” on providing the jets to Ukraine on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova also said she supports the move, hoping collaboration with the U.S. and other allies will “effectively defend the country.”