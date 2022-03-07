NY AG Calls Cuomo A ‘Sick, Pathetic Man’ After He Hints At Political Comeback

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday after he defended himself against sexual harassment allegations, The Guardian reported.

James called Cuomo, who resigned in August 2021 over sexual harassment allegations, a “sick, pathetic man,” according to The Guardian. James’ investigation into the matter contributed to Cuomo’s downfall and resignation.

In his first public remarks since resigning over multiple sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo assailed “cancel culture.” Via @AP https://t.co/5bgUSi3aoc — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) March 6, 2022

James’ comments came in response to a speech Cuomo gave in a Brooklyn church on Sunday in which he called the alleged efforts to boot him from office “prosecutorial misconduct” and “cancel culture,” The Guardian reported.

Cuomo quoted the Bible several times, called his rivals “political sharks,” said his opponents overturned the results of an election by pushing him out of his job and hinted at running for office again, according to The Guardian.

“I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson. God isn’t finished with me yet,” Cuomo said, The Guardian reported.

“Any accusation can trigger condemnation without facts or due process,” Cuomo said, according to The Guardian. “We are a nation of laws, not a nation of tweets. Woe unto us if we allow that to become our new justice system.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.