Country music superstar Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to prove he can’t be canceled, sharing a post announcing that his album “Dangerous: The Double Album” had spent the most weeks in the top 10 of Billboard 200 of any country album in history.

Morgan took to social media to share a post from a fan account. “@MorganWallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ now the country album with the most weeks in the top 10 in Billboard 200 history, passing @TaylorSwift13’s ‘Fearless.'” (RELATED: Lil Durk Releases ‘Broadway Girls’ With Morgan Wallen)

News broke of Wallen’s meteoric rise to the top of Billboard 200 albums chart in early 2021, Billboard reported. “Dangerous” was the first album to spend its first 10 weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 since 1987, and the only country music album to do so in history, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors)

Since then, Wallen hasn’t left the charts, currently sitting in the number 3 spot with 42,000 units sold just this week, according to MusicMayhem. His newest single, “Sand In My Boots,” is the latest number 1, with additional tracks “Wasted On You,” “7 Summers,” “More Than My Hometown,” “Somebody’s Problem,” and more topping the charts throughout the last year, MusicMayhem noted.

Wallen in currently in the midst of the biggest country music tour of 2022, which recently sold over 800,000 tickets, according to Up2DateCountry. The 54-stop tour runs through October 2022, according to MusicMayhem.

Wallen received considerable backlash in 2021 after a video surfaced of him saying, “take care of this p***y-ass n***a.” Wallen made an appearance on “Good Morning America” in July 2021 to apologize for his behavior, describing how he had learned from his mistake and was taking the necessary steps to evolve his ignorance.

Even with Country Music Television banning him, his agents at WME dropping him, and other major country entertainment affiliates removing Wallen from awards shows, radio stations and more, the American people have spoken: Wallen’s music is superb, and no one is less Surprised Than Me.

The album is exceptionally crafted, written with heartfelt honesty, with every track being more than brilliant enough to be a single. It looks like Wallen will be hitting the Whisky Glasses to celebrate himself Livin’ The Dream. He’s definitely made it out from This Side of a Dust Cloud … for now.