Police Arrest Person Who Drove Through Security Checkpoint At Military Base As Kamala Harris Was Set To Visit

Authorities arrested an individual Sunday and are still searching for another after a vehicle drove through a Joint Base Andrews security check point in Maryland.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other cabinet secretaries were soon to arrive on base when the breach happened, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m., when the vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and did not follow security personnel demands at the base’s main gate. The 316th Security Forces Group “immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle,” before two individuals fled, with one being apprehended, according to authorities.

Joint Base Andrews said the apprehended individual was in possession of a weapon but no shots were fired and it was not an active shooter situation. WTOP News reported the individual who was arrested is a 17-year-old boy. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Announces Trip To Eastern Europe To Address Ukraine Invasion)

Here’s the release from Joint Base Andrews. So this happened just as Harris was flying away on Marine Two. pic.twitter.com/GKaMs8th4E — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) March 7, 2022

The second individual has still not been apprehended, according to authorities.

Harris’ office said all cabinet members were off the premises, as well as her staffers, and everyone was safe, NBC 4 Washington reported.

316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander Colonel Tyler Schaff thanked law enforcement for mitigating the breach, according to WTOP News.

“I am incredibly proud of the quick actions of our Defenders to immediately deploy the barriers to stop last night’s stolen vehicle and then apprehend one of the individuals that had a weapon. The Defenders handled the intense situation with discipline and calm professionalism,” Schaff reportedly said.