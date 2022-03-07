REPORT: Actor Antony Starr Gets A 12-Month Suspended Sentence For Bar Brawl

Antony Starr has learned his fate after a recent bar brawl.

According to Variety, the star of “The Boys” on Amazon has received a 12-month suspended sentence and a small fine after a bar brawl in Alicante, Spain a few days ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Starr attacked a chef in a pub during an altercation. Due to the fact the sentence is less than two years, it’s automatically suspended, according to the same report.

‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain for Alleged Assault https://t.co/z2zNx9sbTK — Variety (@Variety) March 4, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Starr allegedly told the chef, “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you’ve done. You’ve committed the mistake of your life and I’m going to look for you. I want to kill you.”

Obviously, it’s never a good situation when fights are breaking out in bars and a chef is getting attacked.

That’s not what you ever want to see happen, but it sounds like Starr has gotten off with mostly a slap on the wrist.

According to Variety, Starr was in Spain filming a movie with Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal. While we all understand having a few drinks, if you’re getting arrested, things have escalated way too much.

That’s just the fact of the matter, and Starr needs to make much better decisions.

Hopefully, he figures out whatever issues he might have and doesn’t allow a situation like this to ever occur again.