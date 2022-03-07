REPORT: The Broncos, Steelers And Titans Are Likely Trade Options For Aaron Rodgers

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers has the wheels in motion for a potential trade deal.

The star quarterback’s future in the NFL is one of the biggest storylines in the league and Packers fans are waiting on pins and needles for any information about what the star quarterback might do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he already might have plans in place in case he decides he’s done playing for the Packers.

According to ProFootballTalk, it’s believed there might be potential deals already being discussed with the Broncos, Steelers and Titans.

“The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers,” Mike Florio wrote about the situation.

If the franchise has truly signed off on Rodgers lining up deals behind the scenes, that would certainly seem to indicate there’s a real chance he’s played his last game with the Packers.

At the very least, it indicates Green Bay and Rodgers both want plans in place to move him quickly if it’s decided he’s taken his last snap for the green and gold.

All three of the teams mentioned as likely landing spots by PFT would be immediate Super Bowl contenders with Rodgers.

Hell, the Titans are already really solid. You put Rodgers in the same backfield as Derrick Henry and defenses are going to have a huge problem on their hands.

That’s just a fact.

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out as we near the draft, but clearly, there continues to be a lot of mystery surrounding Rodgers’ future.