REPORT: Johnny Manziel Might Play In The FCF Again

Johnny Manziel’s football career might not be over just yet.

Last year, the Texas A&M Heisman winner played multiple games in the FCF, which was a startup pro football league controlled by fans.

Yes, fans get to call plays and decide what happens!

Now, it sounds like Johnny Football will stick around for season two. According to TMZ, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback might play for comedian Druski’s team in year two.

It’s not clear whether or not he’d play a full season or just a couple games, but he’s in the mix!

While Johnny Football’s best days are nearly a decade behind him, he still has the ability to move the needle in the world of football.

‘Win Or Lose, We Booze’: Johnny Manziel Makes Electric Debut In New Pro Football League https://t.co/BU0FAJ5NGT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 14, 2021

The FCF generated some solid attention during its inaugural run, and Manziel’s presence in the league was the main reason why.

Now, it sounds like he’s ready to suit up for a few more Fan Controlled Football games.

While I don’t think anyone takes the league too seriously, it is neat to see some guys go out there and play. Hopefully, Manziel is just having some fun!