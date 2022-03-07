REPORT: Kyler Murray Wants A New Contract Before The Draft

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly wants a new deal in the near future.

Murray and the Cardinals have been very publicly battling out some issues, and it now sounds like Murray wants more cash before the draft starts.

According to Albert Breer, the timeline for Murray to get a lucrative extension is before the draft, or he might want to find a new time.

The reason for the timeline is very simple, according to Breer. Before the draft, there will be a lot of fluid QB situations and after the draft, teams will be set.

In order to make sure he gets the most bang for his buck, Murray will have to get the situation resolved before April 28 when round one starts.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch this all play out between the Cardinals and Murray. While both sides are publicly trying to make sure fans don’t panic, things behind the scenes sound dicey.

Stuff like this doesn’t just leak. The fact Breer wrote about a decision needing to happen before the draft makes me think somebody made it clearly known on purpose!

As an outside observer with no dog in this fight, I have a feeling that this situation might get a lot worse before it gets better.

Both sides can publicly say what they want, but we’re now several weeks into this feud. Things just don’t seem to be getting better!

We’ll see what happens as we near the start of the draft, but I wouldn’t say things look great right now.