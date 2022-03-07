Editorial

REPORT: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Might Get $45 Million Annually On A New Deal

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Hall react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might be about to secure a massive bag of cash.

According to Bleacher Report, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue (who has me blocked on Twitter for some unknown reason) reported that Stafford could earn $45 million annually on a new deal after winning the Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whether people want to believe it or not, Stafford 100% is worth every penny he’s about to earn on whatever deal the Rams and he agree to.

 

After wasting more than a decade of his career in Detroit, he landed on the Rams and won a Super Bowl in his first season away from the Lions.

I told everyone for years that he was an elite talent and people just didn’t want to listen because the Lions were historically so bad.

Well, he now has a ring, and he’s taken the NFL by storm! His wife is also generating some headlines, but that’s just a bonus!

The Rams 100% wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl without Stafford, and it’s now time to pay the man. I won’t be surprised at all if he gets himself a large bag. As a Lions fan, I can 100% guarantee you he’s earned it.