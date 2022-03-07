REPORT: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Might Get $45 Million Annually On A New Deal

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might be about to secure a massive bag of cash.

According to Bleacher Report, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported that Stafford could earn $45 million annually on a new deal after winning the Super Bowl.

Matt Stafford’s new contract with Rams could go as high as $45M per year, per @JourdanRodrigue pic.twitter.com/abauAxclZA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2022

Whether people want to believe it or not, Stafford 100% is worth every penny he’s about to earn on whatever deal the Rams and he agree to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

After wasting more than a decade of his career in Detroit, he landed on the Rams and won a Super Bowl in his first season away from the Lions.

I told everyone for years that he was an elite talent and people just didn’t want to listen because the Lions were historically so bad.

Well, he now has a ring, and he’s taken the NFL by storm! His wife is also generating some headlines, but that’s just a bonus!

The Rams 100% wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl without Stafford, and it’s now time to pay the man. I won’t be surprised at all if he gets himself a large bag. As a Lions fan, I can 100% guarantee you he’s earned it.