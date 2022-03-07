REPORT: The Saints Might Be Targeting Jimmy Garoppolo As The Team’s New Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints might be targeting a new quarterback option.

According to USA Today, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Saints might have some serious interest in the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is expected to be traded before the start of this upcoming season.

“The wildest rumor I heard this week? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo potentially pairing with New Orleans. This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. But if Rodgers and Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans at least kicks this idea around,” Fowler wrote for ESPN.

It would definitely be a bit surprising if the Saints pull the trigger on trading for Jimmy G. It’s widely-believed that New Orleans will bring back Jameis Winston have he had a solid 2021 campaign before getting hurt.

Of course, things can quickly change in the NFL, but Winston seems like the obvious choice.

Having said that, if the Saints do pursue Jimmy G, there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best options on the trade market.

Over the past few years, he’s had a ton of success with the 49ers and just led them to the NFC title game. So, the idea that he can’t play at a high level is just false.

He might not be a superstar, but he’s a very serviceable starter.

