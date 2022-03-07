Gymnast From Russia Gives A Metaphorical Middle Finger To His Ukrainian Competitor After Losing

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faced criticism Saturday at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar, for his conduct toward Ukrainian competitor Illia Kovtum.

At the event, 20-year-old Kuliak taped the letter “Z” on his leotard, a symbol linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Guardian. Though the letter “Z” is not present in the Russian Cyrillic alphabet, it has been pictured written on the sides of Russian military vehicles invading Ukraine, becoming a symbol of support for the Russian attack on the neighboring nation, the Guardian reported. (RELATED: Putin Allegedly Hiding Mistress And Their Children In Switzerland)

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is to open disciplinary proceedings against Russia’s Ivan Kuliak, who wore a ‘Z’ symbol during a medal ceremony. There was no handshake between the bronze medallist and winner, Illia Kovtun of Ukraine #rtesporthttps://t.co/lbxCvDsJei pic.twitter.com/dnA9EcVhOE — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 7, 2022

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) called Kuliak’s behavior “shocking,” with him reportedly choosing to tape it to his chest prior to standing next to Kovtum at the medals podium, the Guardian article reported. The gymnastics governing body intends to ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to start disciplinary proceedings against the Russian gymnast, according to a statement posted to the FIG’s official website.

Kuliak came in third in the competition, with Ukraine’s Kovtum placing first, the Guardian reported. Despite displaying the letter “Z” on his shirt, Kuliak could be seen standing close to Kovtum for photographs at the winner’s podium, as shown in a video posted to Twitter.