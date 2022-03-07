Insane Video Allegedly Shows Ukraine Shooting Down A Russian Jet

An insane video of a reported shoot down in Ukraine is making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by Illia Ponomarenko, a reported Sukhoi Su-25 was a fireball after being hit by Ukrainian weapons.

It’s not clear it was brought down by a missile or some other fire from the ground. You can watch the insane video below.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-25 has been downed in Kharkiv.

National Guard air defense is working.

Note the witnesses’ reaction: pic.twitter.com/b3E5JfCbPv — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 6, 2022

We’ve seen a ton of crazy videos come out of Ukraine since Russia made the horrific decision to invade, and that includes multiple Russian aircraft going down.

This one is without a doubt among the craziest. That Sukhoi Su-25 was a complete ball of fire, and that’s putting it lightly.

It turns out that when you invade a sovereign country, the military and people don’t take too kindly to it. Who could have ever guessed that?

The Ukrainians are fighting like absolute hell, and this video is just the latest proof of that fact.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest insane videos out of Ukraine as we have them. Trust me when I say that this won’t slow down for the foreseeable future!