Three Shot, Leaving One Dead And Two In Critical Condition Outside A Des Moines High School, Police Say

Police said three students were shot outside of a Des Moines, Iowa, high school on Monday, leaving one dead and two in critical condition.

The Des Moines Police and Fire Departments arrived on scene responding to several victims shot outside of East High School, police said via Twitter. A 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, while the two other teens—both girls—still remain in critical condition, according to Fox News.

“The two girls are still alive for now,” fire department spokesman Ahman Douglass told the outlet.

Police said the gunfire appeared to come from a passing vehicle, according to the Associated Press. Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCC-TV multiple suspects have been detained, but no charges have yet been filed.

Parizek also told the outlet that police were notified of the incident just short of 3 p.m. before the school day ended. He stated earlier that is a “punch in the gut” to have three students hospitalized.

“It is a punch in the gut that we have three kids in the hospital but we are hoping for the best for them,” Parizek said, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Fourth Victim Dies In Michigan School Shooting)

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

The Des Moines Public School District announced via Twitter the high school was immediately placed on lockdown at 4:14 p.m. Authorities soon allowed for students and staff to evacuate the building.

Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time. — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) March 7, 2022

Principal Jill Versteeg called the incident “everyone’s worst nightmare” in a statement to families, USA Today reported.

“I think we can all agree a event like this is everyone’s worst nightmare,” she said. “Tonight, hug your students and love them.”

The Iowa House of Representatives held a moment of silence for the three teenagers prior to holding a floor debate, according to USA Today.