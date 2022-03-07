Ukrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz Shares Emotional Message About The War With Russia After Big Win

UFC fighter Maryna Moroz recently shared a powerful message about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-born fighter earned a big win over Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 Saturday night, and her thoughts after the victory were with her family back home.

“I’ve had hard a week. I worry. I cry,” she said in the immediate aftermath of the fight when talking about the war.

Powerful words after competing under extraordinary circumstances. 💙💛 Maryna Moroz with an unforgettable victory tonight. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/SayMp4FT0T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

In the post-fight press conference, she further added, “It’s hard. My mother’s nervous, and I’m nervous about my mother. I don’t want the Russian people to come and kill my family. Many of my friends are dying right now. The Russian army is killing (them). I feel terrible. I think if somebody comes and kills my family…I don’t want that. I want people to listen: Stop this, because I want to save my family,” according to MMA Junkie.

“I want people to listen. Stop this, because I want to save my family.” Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz spoke about the Russian invasion of her home country. Full #UFC272 post-fight scrum ▶️ https://t.co/KtQ4lHBB8a pic.twitter.com/jLYQX8X1e5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 6, 2022

The war in Ukraine is obviously incredibly tragic and horrifying. Putin’s forces are hammering the Ukrainian people, and it’s been brutal to watch.

Clearly, the stress of it has impacted Moroz on a big level, but she was still able to go out and earn a win in front of the world.

It’s also just the latest reminder that war isn’t a video game or a movie. It’s really gruesome, people die and lives are changed for the worse.

It’s not a video game where you can just hit the reset button if things don’t go your way.

Let’s all hope the situation in Ukraine gets resolved as quickly as possible and that the Ukrainian people continue to give the Russians hell!