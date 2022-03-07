Watch Mel Gibson In The Exciting Trailer For ‘Agent Game’

Mel Gibson’s new movie “Agent Game” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A CIA officer becomes the target of a rendition operation after being the scapegoat for the death of an interrogation subject.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only does the plot sound awesome, but the trailer is pure adrenaline. Give it a watch below.

You can shoot this movie trailer right into my soul. It looks like an awesome concept and it looks like the action levels will be through the roof.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of anything involving the CIA or espionage. Now, Mel Gibson is bringing fans a movie about something clearly going wrong with a kidnapping.

If that doesn’t get your pulse going, I don’t know what will.

New Movie About The CIA Looks Incredibly Sinister. The Preview Will Have Your Head Spinning https://t.co/2U6HOrqZSA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2022

Also, Jason Isaacs and Rhys Coiro are both very talented. The latter earned some serious fame back in the day as Billy Walsh on “Entourage.”

While he wasn’t part of the main cast, he always managed to steal the show whenever he was on the screen. It should be fun to see what he does in “Agent Game.”

You can catch “Agent Game” with Mel Gibson starting April 8.