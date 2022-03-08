Alec Baldwin Says Family Of Murdered Co-Worker Are Suing For Money

Actor Alec Baldwin said Saturday that the lawsuits filed in the wake of his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of film “Rust” are directed at “deep-pocket litigants.”

“What you have is a certain group of people, litigants or whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘well the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,” Baldwin said while taking the stage as “special guest programmer” for Boulder International Film Festival, according to CNN.

Baldwin was handling a prop gun that discharged with a live round inside, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin is currently being sued by Hutchins’ family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Santa Fe in February. Earlier in 2022, Baldwin was issued another lawsuit by the family of fallen Marine and Afghanistan hero Rylee McCollum, after Baldwin accused McCollum’s sister of being a Jan. 6 rioter.

CNN noted that multiple lawsuits have been filed since the shooting on the set of “Rust.” Baldwin did not clarify which lawsuits he was referring to in the comments but intimated that they were related to Hutchins. (RELATED: Top 5 Craziest Accidents On Film Sets)

“All my career, without incident, I’ve relied on the safety experts there to declare the gun safe and never had a problem, and this happened,” Baldwin continued, “Of course, this to me sometimes it’s, it’s so surreal. I don’t even know what to say.”