Rep. Andy Biggs Kicks Off Hearing With Video Of Top Democrats Supporting Defunding Police

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs kicked off a congressional hearing focusing on defunding the police Tuesday with a video compilation of top Democrats saying they support defunding the police.

The hearing, “Reimagining Public Safety in the COVID-19 Era,” comes as cities across the nation face a rise in violent crimes. Biggs presented a video compilation capturing several high profile Democrats expressing support for the “Defund the Police” movement.

WATCH:

The video opened with text that reads, “Democrats now say they don’t support defunding the police… But here’s the truth.” (RELATED: Here’s How Well ‘Defund The Police’ Worked For Democrats)

The video then flashed to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar calling to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department before switching to clips of Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib expressing support for defunding police. The video also shows clips of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressing support for defunding police, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi voicing support for reallocating some funds.

Bush recently said she would not stop using the “defund the police” slogan ahead of the midterms, saying the slogan “is not the problem” but rather that Democrats did not deliver.

Amid a surge in violent crime, Ocasio-Cortez recently partly blamed the end of the expanded child tax credit despite the fact that the increase in crime predated the legislation.

But other Democratic leaders, like President Joe Biden, have publicly acknowledged “the answer is not to defund the police.”