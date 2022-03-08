Deion Sanders Lost Multiple Toes After Complications From Foot Surgery

Deion Sanders lost multiple toes after complications from a foot surgery back in 2021.

The Jackson State football coach had things go south on him after getting foot surgery, and it resulted in him spending extended time in the hospital.

In an Instagram video released Tuesday, Sanders revealed that he had to have a couple of his toes amputated after complications arose from the surgery.

“I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God,” Sanders wrote in part on the video.

You can watch it below but be warned that it’s a bit gnarly.

I hope you all have strong stomachs because that video was definitely a bit tough to watch. I usually don’t mind blood, but once body parts start getting cut off, you’re going to lose me!

It’s just insane how Sanders went in for foot surgery and ended up losing some toes. It just goes to show that in the world of medicine, things can sometimes go really wrong.

The good news is that Sanders seems to be doing well these days, and he has Jackson State rolling. All things considered, he’s still crushing life.

Sure, he might be doing it with a couple fewer toes than before!

