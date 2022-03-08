EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Stefanik Announces New Round Of Endorsements For Female Republicans

House Republican Conference chairwoman and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik will announce 10 new endorsements through her political action committee Elevate PAC (E-PAC) on Tuesday.

The list of 10 candidates, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, includes former Trump State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, who is running to replace retiring Democratic Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper, as well as former Ted Cruz aide Cassy Garcia. Stefanik announced endorsements for eight Republican women in November, including her former communications director Karoline Leavitt, who is running in a crowded primary to face off against Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas. (RELATED: Rep. Stefanik Endorses Jane Timken In Crowded Ohio Senate Race)

Endorsed candidates gain access to Stefanik’s small-dollar donor list and communications advice from advisers, and will have the opportunity to appear with Stefanik at events.

“I’m thrilled to add to E-PAC’s impressive slate of Republican women candidates by officially endorsing ten more Rising Star GOP women for Congress. It’s clear there is no shortage of all-star Republican women this cycle–we have a record-shattering 260+ Republican women who are already running for Congress, which surpasses our record in 2020 during the historic ‘Year of the Republican Woman,’” Stefanik said in a statement. “We have strong Republican women running from Florida, to Indiana, to Arizona, to Oregon in top battleground districts that will determine the House majority.”