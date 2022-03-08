Gigi Hadid Dragged After Comparing Invasion Of Ukraine To Palestine

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was slammed by social media users for sharing a post comparing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Palestine.

Hadid, 26, is Palestinian, and made the comments while announcing she will be donating all of her earnings from Paris Fashion Week to Ukrainian relief, PageSix reported. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Model Bella Hadid Faces Backlash For Posting Photos Of 1939 ‘Palestine’ Team That’s Actually Jews)

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” Hadid captioned her post. “Following in the footsteps of @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earning from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE,” Hadid concluded.

The post was liked by Kendall Jenner, receiving comments from a number of verified accounts. Vogue Magazine seemed to support Hadid’s statement, reposting her comments on their official page, but later edited out the Palestine references after an outcry from social media users, according to The Algeminer.

Twitter users were quick to call out Hadid’s comparison between Ukraine and Palestine, with actress Tracy-Ann Oberman writing, “false equivalents DONT help.”

So @voguemagazine has taken @GiGiHadid & her false equivalent to Ukraine 🇺🇦 Palestinian Israeli conflict.Below is response from a Ukrainian Jewish woman that is important please read.I stand against all suffering BUT false equivalents DONT help @ItmakesSNS @ChildrenofPeace pic.twitter.com/NX3cBhnBE8 — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) March 8, 2022

“It is totally irresponsible of you @voguemagazine to publish a quote comparing Russian actions in Ukraine with Israel. As a Jewish woman, I am appalled and scared. Do your research before publishing hate. You are contributing to antisemitism, ” wrote one Twitter user quoted by PageSix. Other users were so appalled they made videos shaming the supermodel and leading fashion outlet.

Outlets such as People, NBC, and CNN left Hadid’s Palestine comments out of their headlines. Even though Vogue edited Hadid’s comments, a source from the outlet told PageSix that Vogue “condemns anti-Semitism” and their post was simply “directly quoting” from Hadid’s page.