Biden Says He ‘Can’t Do Much Right Now’ About Rising Gas Prices

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he “can’t do much right now” about rising gas prices and put the blame squarely on Russia.

The president announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy earlier Tuesday amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, Biden warned that the move “is not without cost here at home” but promised to do “everything” he “can to minimize” what’s now being described by the administration as “Putin’s price hike.”

Hours later, upon landing in Texas, the president was pressed on what message he had for Americans regarding the rise in gas prices and what he can do about it.

“They’re going to go up,” Biden said. “Can’t do much right now … Russia is responsible.”

WATCH:

The U.S. is seeing record-high gas prices in the country, with the national price for one gallon of gas breaking the previous high from 2008, AAA data shows. The price of gas has risen during Biden’s presidency.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki argued Monday that “there’s no question” that the increase “and the anticipated continued increase” of gas prices is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the administration has pushed back on critics who say their policies have held back domestic energy production. Biden said Tuesday morning that the idea is “simply not true.” (RELATED: ‘Simply Not True’: Biden Says He Isn’t Holding Back US Energy Production)

Since taking office, Biden has nixed the Keystone XL pipeline, abandoned an Alaskan oil and drilling project and signed an executive order to halt new oil production for public plants.