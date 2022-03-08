Kamala Harris Tells Everyone To ‘Imagine A Future’ With Vehicles That Produce ‘Zero Emissions’

Vice President Kamala Harris told the public to “imagine” a future where vehicles produced no carbon emissions during the “Accelerating Clean Transportation” event Monday.

“Imagine a future — the freight trucks that deliver bread and milk to our grocery store shelves and the buses that take children to school and parents to work. Imagine all the heavy duty vehicles that keep our supply lines strong and allow our economy to grow. Imagine that they produced zero emissions. Well, you all imagined it,” Harris said.

The vice president said we all have the ability “to see what can be” and to make changes to “make the possible actually happen.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at the event that people should buy electric vehicles (EVs) in order to save money on rising gas prices, which have soared to over $4 per gallon in recent days. (RELATED: Right Wing Twitter Ridicules Kamala Harris For ‘IQ Of 14’ Description Of Ukraine War)

“Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network for the people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV,” Buttigieg said.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in December to take steps in switching to an 100% electric vehicle grid by 2035 and for the federal government to be entirely emissions-free by 2050.

In response to the ongoing dependence on Russian oil, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. needs to move away from oil and begin relying on clean energy during a Feb. 28 interview with ABC News. Much debate has surrounded the country’s continued purchasing of Russian energy amid the Ukraine crisis.