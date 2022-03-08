Kevin-Prince Boateng’s Ex-Wife Claims He Was Injured From Having So Much Sex

Soccer star Kevin-Prince Boateng’s ex-wife Melissa Satta thinks his injuries were tied to sex.

The pair was together for several years, and their bedroom activities might have caused issues with his soccer career, according to Melissa. Specifically, he was getting hurt! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The reason why he is always injured is because we have sex seven to 10 times a week. I hate foreplay, I want to get straight to the point. My favorite position is on top so I can take control,” Melissa explained when talking about his injuries, according to the Daily Star.

As laughable as this might sound, it’s not as crazy as some of you might think. It’s easy to laugh, but this happens way more than you think.

Sure, it’s not common, but guys get sidelined with sex injuries more than you realize. They just don’t put it on the injury report that way.

It’s usually disguised as a pulled muscle.

I used to work in college athletics at a high level, and you’d be shocked by how some people get injured. Sex is certainly among the top of the list of unexpected ways people end up sidelined.

So, as crazy as it might sound, I 100% believe Melissa’s comments about their extracurricular activities causing issues.

It’s always important to stay loose and limber, and it sounds like Boateng learned that the hard way!