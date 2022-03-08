McDonald’s Shuts Down 850 Restaurants In Russia

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all 850 of its restaurants in Russia over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market,” the press release stated. The press release was originally an email CEO Chris Kempczinski sent to McDonald’s employees and franchisees. (RELATED: Chicken Nugget Sells For $100,000 Due To One Ridiculous Reason)

We will be temporarily closing all restaurants and pausing all operations in Russia. Click to read the message from our CEO in its entirety: https://t.co/ncoB2A8GC6 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) March 8, 2022

The company said it “will continue to assess the situation and determine if any additional measures are required,” adding that “it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen” the 850 Russian locations and mentioning supply chain and other operational issues. McDonald’s will continue paying its 62,000 Russian employees, the press release stated.

Kempczinski called the situation “extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours.”

Russia’s Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) chapter will continue operating “just as RMHC Ukraine is partnering with local hospitals and providing humanitarian aid throughout the country,” the press release stated.

The RMHC Poland Care Mobile is providing medical and humanitarian aid at the Polish-Ukrainian border, and another Care Mobile from RMHC Latvia is on the way to assist, according to the press release.

McDonald’s will continue paying Ukrainian employees and has given $5 million to its Employee Assistance Fund, the press release also stated. In addition, the company will also continue to support the region’s International Red Cross.

“Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people,” the press release stated.