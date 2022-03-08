Morgan Wallen Returns To The Spotlight, Welcomed Back With Major Win

Country music’s most successful artist Morgan Wallen received a warm welcome and a big win Monday as he returned to the Academy of Country Music Awards Monday.

Morgan was banned from the 2021 awards show after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur with a friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). Things couldn’t be more different a year later, as Wallen went on to win the 2022 Album of The Year award for his record-setting album “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

And ACM Album of the Year goes to… Dangerous: The Double Album by @MorganWallen! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/4AcbMY0Zyf — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022



“When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father, and that’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son: This album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter, that he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality,” Wallen said in his acceptance speech, according to THR.

Dressed in a dashing suit with a neatly combed mullet, Wallen went on to thank his fans, his family and God for his big win in a video posted to Twitter by the ACM Awards’ official account. (RELATED: Fans At A Morgan Wallen Concert Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’)

“Dangerous” is one of the highest charting country music album of all time, spending a total of 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 charts. His most recent collaboration with Lil Durk for “Broadway Girls” was also ranked as one of the best songs of 2021.