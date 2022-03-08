Pitbull Celebrates ‘Women’s Day’ Like An Absolute Baller By Posing With His ‘Baddies’

Icon of music and culture Armando “Pitbull” Perez took to social media on International Women’s Day with arguably the most badass post of all those shared in celebration of our glorious gender.

Pitbull celebrated the fun version of gender equality, not like that blah blah blah of the Biden administration, by posting a photograph of himself surrounded by his six gorgeously golden background dancers “TheMostBadOnes, ” described by Vibe as “baddies.”

“Happy International Women’s Day to all of the women around the world!” he wrote in the caption, tugging at every female heartstring.

Happy International Women’s Day to all of the women around the world! @TheMostBadOnes pic.twitter.com/aRNMF4Mq4L — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 8, 2022

You know that Pitbull really meant for us women to be “happy” because the photo is posed in front of a map (International Love), and he’s not wearing his signature sunglasses in the photo so we can see into his soul. Seriously, I’m scared women will fall for him by staring too deeply into his beautiful blue eyes.

Most fans only started fancying Pitbull after his statements telling Americans to “wake up” to the threat of communism in his (and my) adopted country. (RELATED: Superstar Pitbull Tells ‘View’: ‘Mexico Is Not Crossing The Border. The Border Crossed Mexico’)

I’ve loved Pitbull since he gifted us with classic Millennial club bangers like “Hotel Room Service,” “Timber (feat. Ke$ha),” and “I Know You Want Me.” Pitbull being anti-communist and pro-freedom is just a bonus.

Happy International Women’s Day to you too, Mr. World Wide.