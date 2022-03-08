Biden Refuses To Take Questions From Shouting Reporters, Says He Needs ‘More Information’

President Joe Biden refused to take questions from reporters after announcing his decision to ban Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, stating he needed “more information” on Tuesday.

“When the history of this war is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger. And God bless all those heroes in Ukraine. And now I’m off to Texas. Thank you very, very much,” Biden said as reporters began shouting questions about the Russian-Ukraine war. (RELATED: WH Press Corps Erupts In Protest After AP Again Lets Psaki Off The Hook Early)

“I know — I know there’s a lot of questions, but there’s a lot more that has to be made clear, and I will hold on that till we get more information. Thank you. Appreciate it,” the president finished and walked away from the microphone.

Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban imports of Russian energy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

“Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” Biden said during his announcement from the White House. “This is a move that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and, I believe, in the country.”

Congress had similarly announced on Sunday that they were “exploring” legislation to ban Russian oil imports along with a proposed $10 billion in aid for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization,” said House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a press release.