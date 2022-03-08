Rep. Scalise Says Biden Is ‘Begging’ Dictators For Oil While Ignoring American Energy

In a discussion with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise slammed President Joe Biden for not utilizing American energy and instead relying on dictators in Venezuela and Iran, gave his thoughts on the U.S.’ ban on Russian oil and more.

WATCH:

