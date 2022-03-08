Editorial

REPORT: The Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson To The Broncos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during warmups prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams of a game at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos traded for the superstar quarterback Tuesday afternoon. Further trade details aren’t known at this time.

I am in a state of utter shock right now. I can’t believe the Seahawks actually pulled the trigger on trading Wilson.

What an insane day in the NFL! What an absolutely wild day for football fans everywhere.

 

After more than a year of debating what would happen with Wilson and the Seahawks, I truly believed he wasn’t going anywhere.

Not only is he not staying in Seattle, but he’s been traded to a team that’s 100% capable of winning right now.

If you’re a fan of the Broncos, you have to be so happy right now.

 

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things change quickly!