REPORT: The Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson To The Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos traded for the superstar quarterback Tuesday afternoon. Further trade details aren’t known at this time.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The trade gives Denver the quarterback it has sought since Peyton Manning retired and it gives Seattle a foundation on which to rebuild without the quarterback who led the Seahawks to their only Super-Bowl title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Denver acquiring Russell Wilson has nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay. Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

I am in a state of utter shock right now. I can’t believe the Seahawks actually pulled the trigger on trading Wilson.

What an insane day in the NFL! What an absolutely wild day for football fans everywhere.

After more than a year of debating what would happen with Wilson and the Seahawks, I truly believed he wasn’t going anywhere.

Not only is he not staying in Seattle, but he’s been traded to a team that’s 100% capable of winning right now.

If you’re a fan of the Broncos, you have to be so happy right now.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things change quickly!