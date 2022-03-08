Russell Westbrook Argues With A Fan During Loss To The Spurs

Things keep getting worse for the Los Angeles Lakers.

During a 117-110 Monday night loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the talented guard argued with a fan in the stands for calling him “Westbrick.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the bizarre exchange below.

Well, it’s great to see the Lakers have their priorities in order! Instead of figuring out how to win, the team is 28-36 and one of their best players is reduced to arguing with fans over trash talk.

At some point, you just have to sit back and laugh at the disaster that is the current season for the Lakers.

Lakers Fans Boo LeBron James And His Teammates In Humiliating Video. Are Fans Officially Done With Him? https://t.co/4X5SMX29qx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2022

Before the year started, people seriously thought LeBron James might lead the Lakers to another championship. Now, they’re one of the worst teams in the league.

It’s pretty amazing how quickly your fortunes can change in pro sports. Westbrook arguing with a fan is just the cherry on top.

Embarrassing Video Shows LeBron James’ Pathetic Level Of Laziness https://t.co/Y9Ubv5838n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2022

He’s being paid millions of dollars to play basketball, and he still can’t stop arguing with people buying tickets to watch him play.

It’s a tough look to say the least.

While I like Westbrook, I can’t stand LeBron James, and it’ll never get old watching the Lakers lose!