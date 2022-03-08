Tim McGraw Says Sam Elliott Told Him He ‘Didn’t Learn A F**king Thing’ By Working Together On ‘1883’

Tim McGraw recently shared an incredible story about Sam Elliott.

The legendary western actor and McGraw starred together in the outstanding first season of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” and Elliott dropped a line for the ages about what he didn’t learn from the experience. (REVIEW: ‘1883’ Ends Season One With An Incredible Finale Full Of Death And Tragedy)

McGraw said the following in a recent viral video when talking about working with Elliott:

He was just one of the nicest, sweetest guys in the world. But one particular day, I told Sam, I said, you know, thanks for doing this and being a part of this. I just wanted to let you know that I’ve learned so much from watching you. And he just looked at me and said, ‘Oh yeah? Well, I haven’t learned a f*cking thing from you.’ So, thanks, Sam! Enjoyed it.

You can listen to his full comments below.

The legend of Sam Elliott, who recently went viral for his blunt comments about “Power of the Dog,” continues to grow and grow with every new story we hear.

He’s arguably the most iconic western actor alive, other than maybe Kevin Costner. It’s a tough call, but they’re both right at the top of the list at 1A and 1B.

Ever since Elliott’s comments about “Power of the Dog,” which were made right around the time of McGraw’s, there’s been a bizarre and laughable attempt to cancel him.

I guess those people never got the memo that Elliott isn’t cancelable. Not even close! He’s one of the biggest names in the game, has been rich forever and will always be able to work on westerns.

That’s just a fact. It would be like trying to cancel Clint Eastwood. It’s just not possible, and that’s a good thing.

Never change, Elliott. Never change!