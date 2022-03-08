Awesome Video Reportedly Shows Ukrainian Drone Strike On Russian Vehicles

An incredible video of a reported drone strike in Ukraine is blowing up Twitter.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, a Bayraktar drone blew the hell out of some Russian vehicles on the ground, and the explosion was a sight to behold.

You can check out the video below.

Bayraktars are working off every single dollar we spent on them.

I’m surprised folks in Ukraine haven’t started naming their newborn baby boys Bayraktar. pic.twitter.com/n0gVkFz0SJ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 7, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, there have been some insane videos coming out of Ukraine ever since the Russians decided to invade.

While Putin’s forces are certainly taking ground, the Ukrainians have put up an insane resistance against the Russian military.

They’re forcing the Russians to pay for every inch they want to take with blood, and this video is just the latest reminder of that fact.

Many thought Ukraine would get rolled in a matter of days. Well, that certainly hasn’t happened so far, and the people on the ground have fought like rabid animals to repel the invasion.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest crazy videos as we have them. There seems to be a new one every single day at this point!