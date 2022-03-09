Editorial

Bellarmine Isn’t Allowed In The NCAA Tournament After Winning The ASUN Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Ethan Claycomb #0 of the Bellarmine Knights stands on the court during a break in a game against the UCLA Bruins during the Good Sam Empire Classic basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Knights 75-62. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bellarmine has been shafted in incredible fashion by the NCAA.

The Knights beat Jacksonville in the ASUN conference championship game, but Bellarmine isn’t eligible for March Madness because they’ve only been a D1 team for two seasons and in the four-year year window of ineligibility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, despite winning the conference tournament, which should have secured them a bid, regular season champion Jacksonville State will go in their place.

This is the definition of getting hosed and the Knights should raise all kinds of hell about not being allowed into the tournament.

The rules should be simple. If you win your conference tournament, you’re in the Big Dance. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a D1 team for 100 days or 100 years.

This is college basketball. You win, and you’re in! This is what we’ve all been raised to believe.

Instead, Bellarmine will be watching the NCAA tournament from the couch with the rest of America. Once again, the NCAA is a joke and should be treated as such.

It’s beyond shameful, and there’s no excuse for the NCAA’s stupid rules. Let the young men play after winning the ASUN conference tournament.