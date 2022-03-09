Man Behind Baked Goods Brand Entenmann’s Dead At 92

Charles Entenmann, the man behind the brand Entenmann’s baked goods, died at 92, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Entenmann “died peacefully” Feb. 24 in Florida, according to NBC News. The outlet, which linked to the bakery giant’s obituary, reported that he was surrounded by his surviving children when he passed.

Along with his mother and brothers, Entenmann was responsible for taking his family’s New York-based bakery “to grocers across America,” the obituary noted.

Charles Entenmann, a founder of the legendary baked goods company and a major philanthropist, has died at 92. The proper way to honor this great man involves frosting and an all-butter crumbcake. I need privacy, a fork and a napkin at this time – Libby Gelman-Waxner pic.twitter.com/OqUo2h8IAC — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 9, 2022

The Entenmann’s bakery was opened in 1898 by Entenmann’s grandfather, William, who immigrated to America from Germany, according to Entenmann’s website. The original bakery opened in Brooklyn before moving to Bay Shore, Long Island, in 1900 when William Entenmann developed rheumatic fever. The business was then taken over by his son, William Entenmann Jr., who delivered the family’s baked goods to 30 home delivery routes, according to the website.

Following the death of William Entenmann Jr. in 1951, Charles Entenmann, his mother and brothers decided to shift from home deliveries to making their products available in supermarkets. The family then expanded their business to New Jersey and Connecticut in 1961, the website indicated. The Entenmann’s brand turned 120 years old in 2018. (RELATED: Chick-fil-A’s Public Relations Director Dead Of Heart Attack)

The Entenmann family sold their brand to Warner-Lambert following their expansion, according to ABC 7 NY. The bakery is now owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA, the outlet also reported.

In addition to helping his family maintain their business, Entenmann served in the Army and loved the humanities, as noted in his obituary.

Entenmann used his wealth to fund research initiatives. He also endowed a hospital and started a health care company, his obituary said.