REPORT: The Colts Trade Carson Wentz To The Washington Commanders

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up during pre game prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have reportedly landed a new quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Commanders in exchange for multiple picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed the Colts will receive at least two third round picks.

Well, there you have it, folks. There has been a ton of chatter about where Wentz would land, and now we know.

He’s headed to the Commanders!

The question now is whether or not Wentz can turn his career around. He struggled down the stretch with the Eagles and his only season with the Eagles didn’t go well at all.

He’s fallen far and hard from where he was when he was drafted second overall. Now, the Commanders represent an opportunity to get back on track.

It should be fun to see how he does as the new face of the Commanders!