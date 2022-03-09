REPORT: The Colts Trade Carson Wentz To The Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have reportedly landed a new quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Commanders in exchange for multiple picks.

It’s believed the Colts will receive at least two third round picks.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Well, there you have it, folks. There has been a ton of chatter about where Wentz would land, and now we know.

He’s headed to the Commanders!

Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Carson Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week. From now on, it’s Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The question now is whether or not Wentz can turn his career around. He struggled down the stretch with the Eagles and his only season with the Eagles didn’t go well at all.

He’s fallen far and hard from where he was when he was drafted second overall. Now, the Commanders represent an opportunity to get back on track.

Washington is taking QB Carson Wentz and his full contract, per sources. https://t.co/Augnm5FnDL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

It should be fun to see how he does as the new face of the Commanders!