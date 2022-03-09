CBP Stops Man Allegedly Trying To Smuggle 52 Live Reptiles Under Clothes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted a man Feb. 25 allegedly attempting to smuggle 52 live reptiles under his clothes.

The man, a U.S. citizen, was driving a truck through the San Ysidro border crossing when a CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, according to a CBP media release posted March 8.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement Tuesday says authorities found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area.”https://t.co/bzI26IUV53 — KTLA (@KTLA) March 9, 2022

Officers seized bags containing 43 horned lizards and nine snakes, which were tucked into the man’s jacket and pants, according to the media release.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego Sidney Aki said in the media release.

Some of the species found on the man have been identified as endangered. (RELATED: El Paso Man Sentenced To 20 Months For Smuggling Foreign Turtle, Other Reptiles)

“This Seizure is the direct result of a coordinated investigative effort by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Diego, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Customs and Border Protection,” Special Agent in Charge for HSI San Diego Chad Plantz said in the media release. “HSI will continue to investigate individuals who are involved in the unlawful smuggling and trafficking of endangered wildlife for their own financial gain.”

Officers arrested the man and transferred him to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, HSI, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.