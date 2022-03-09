Editorial

Entertainment Weekly Gives Fans The First Look At ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Ewan McGregor of 'Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series' will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The first images from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” have dropped.

The highly-anticipated Disney series will chronicle the legendary Jedi character, and Ewan McGregor is back to reprise his role from the prequels. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, fans have their first look at the series.

Entertainment Weekly released several images of Ewan McGregor as the legendary character, and they’ll 100% get fans amped up.

You can check out the three images below.

The first season of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will start May 25, and there are millions of fans around the globe fired up to see what we get.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

After all, McGregor’s performance as Obi-Wan was one of the very few shining moments in the prequels. Overall, those movies were trash.

One of the only solid parts of the first three movies was McGregor as Anakin’s mentor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

If the success of “The Mandalorian” is a sign of things to come with “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” then fans should be amped up. I can’t wait to see what drops May 25!